Bonnie McKnight
Bonnie McKnight, 79, of Gladstone, passed away early Tuesday morning on April 28 at her home with her loving husband by her side.
She was born on Oct. 17, 1940, in Ubly, daughter of Arthur and Ruby (Nelson) McKenzie. Bonnie was married to David McKnight on Feb. 22, 1958 in Bad Axe. Together, they shared 62 years of wonderful memories. Bonnie worked at 4J's Family Restaurant in Gladstone for 31 years from 1978 through 2009. After retiring from 4J's, she continued cooking and baking for everyone. If you stopped by the house, she loved to bless you with a plate of cookies, cake, bars, or some kind of baked goods. Cooking and baking truly was her hobby and she did it well. Spending time with her family brought her so much joy. She was a wonderful wife, mother and granny. She will be truly missed by many.
Bonnie is survived by her husband David McKnight of Gladstone; son Steve (Joy) McKnight of Gladstone; daughter Traci (Roy) Challender of Gladstone; grandchildren Hannah, (Jayson), Ben, Jesse, Jordan, (Danielle), Katie, (Josh), Josh and Leah; and great-grandchildren Jake, Oliver, Royce, Sophia, Lexi, Scout, Lincoln, Harrison and Elliot.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her son Scott McKnight, brother Don McKenzie, and granddaughter Leah McKnight and her parents.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 1, 2020.