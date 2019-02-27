Home

Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Bad Axe, MI
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Bad Axe, MI
Bruce M. Hill


Bruce M. Hill Obituary
Bruce M. Hill, 74, passed away peacefully, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona. Bruce was born Sept. 27, 1944, in Virginia, Minnesota. He is preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Eleanor Hill, sisters, Marcia Hill and Sandy Jancik. Surviving is his loving wife, Debra, of 32 years, children, Robert Hill, Janesville, WI, Victoria Hill, Shelby Twp, MI, stepchildren, Scott (Gina) Homminga, Grosse Pte, MI, Patricia Homminga, Atlanta, GA, sister, Kristine Green, Minnetonka, MN, grandchildren, Rachel and Abbey Homminga Grosse Pte., MI., one nephew, three nieces. Bruce was partner of Hyzer, Hill, Kuzak CPA firm until his retirement in 2008. He loved his children, grandchildren, Minnesota Vikings, and was an avid reader of the Wall Street Journal. For many years Bruce was a member of the Verona Hills Golf Club and a faithful subscriber to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, 123 W. Irwin St., Bad Axe, MI. Bruce's family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the 11 a.m. service on Thursday, March 7 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bad Axe, MI. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Our Savior Lutheran Church or the .
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019
