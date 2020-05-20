Bruce R. Kosal
Bruce R. Kosal, 70, of Cass City died suddenly Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Hills and Dales General Hospital, Cass City. He was born Oct. 12, 1949 in Harbor Beach to Clifford and Blanche (Koss) Kosal. He married Mary Alice Morley Sept. 26, 1981 in Harbor Beach.
Bruce lived in Harbor Beach and moved to Cass City five years ago. He graduated from Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic School in Harbor Beach with the class of 1969. Bruce served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He worked for the Hercules Powder Company in Harbor Beach for forty-five years. Bruce was a member of the Harbor Beach V.F.W. Post # 9344. He was a devoted and caring husband of thirty-eight years to Mary Alice. Bruce was a loving father to his pride and joy, Courtney. A wonderful man, he never had a bad word to say about anyone. Bruce was known as a hard worker and enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed his yard. Some of Bruce's favorite hobbies included: building with LEGO, electronics and trains. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Mary Alice; daughter, Courtney Kosal of Cass City; his special dog Gracie; brothers, Robert (Mary Kay) Kosal of Lapeer; Steve (Jody) Kosal of Harbor Beach; sisters, Theresea (Doug) Davis of Harbor Beach; Dawn (Matt) Osterhaut of Fort Gratiot; sisters-in-law, Linda (Dale) Leese of Flushing; Carol (Wayne) Zaebst of Metamora; brothers-in-law, Dave (Deb) Morley of Harbor Beach; Roy Morley of Harbor Beach; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Blanche Kosal; infant sister, Susan; father and mother-in-law, Lyle and June Morley.
Per Bruce's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at a later date with military honors under the direction of Cass City V.F.W. Post #3644. Memorials may be made to Cass City V.F.W. Post #3644 or Disabled Veterans of America. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and photos with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City, Michigan.
Bruce R. Kosal, 70, of Cass City died suddenly Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Hills and Dales General Hospital, Cass City. He was born Oct. 12, 1949 in Harbor Beach to Clifford and Blanche (Koss) Kosal. He married Mary Alice Morley Sept. 26, 1981 in Harbor Beach.
Bruce lived in Harbor Beach and moved to Cass City five years ago. He graduated from Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic School in Harbor Beach with the class of 1969. Bruce served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He worked for the Hercules Powder Company in Harbor Beach for forty-five years. Bruce was a member of the Harbor Beach V.F.W. Post # 9344. He was a devoted and caring husband of thirty-eight years to Mary Alice. Bruce was a loving father to his pride and joy, Courtney. A wonderful man, he never had a bad word to say about anyone. Bruce was known as a hard worker and enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed his yard. Some of Bruce's favorite hobbies included: building with LEGO, electronics and trains. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Mary Alice; daughter, Courtney Kosal of Cass City; his special dog Gracie; brothers, Robert (Mary Kay) Kosal of Lapeer; Steve (Jody) Kosal of Harbor Beach; sisters, Theresea (Doug) Davis of Harbor Beach; Dawn (Matt) Osterhaut of Fort Gratiot; sisters-in-law, Linda (Dale) Leese of Flushing; Carol (Wayne) Zaebst of Metamora; brothers-in-law, Dave (Deb) Morley of Harbor Beach; Roy Morley of Harbor Beach; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Blanche Kosal; infant sister, Susan; father and mother-in-law, Lyle and June Morley.
Per Bruce's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at a later date with military honors under the direction of Cass City V.F.W. Post #3644. Memorials may be made to Cass City V.F.W. Post #3644 or Disabled Veterans of America. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and photos with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City, Michigan.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 20, 2020.