|
|
Mr. Bryce W. Hagen, 93 of Ubly, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw from complications due to a fall in his home. He was born Aug. 22, 1926 on the family farm west of Ubly to the late Ernest C. and Laura (Jurges) Hagen. He married Bettie Lee McIntyre of Harbor Beach on Oct. 21, 1951 at the First Presbyterian Church in Ubly. They were united in marriage for 68 years and raised a family of four children, Dennis Mac, Mary Margaret, Ellen Kay and Ernest James. Bryce was a graduate of Ubly High School in 1944 and was then drafted to serve in WWII. He was stationed in post-war Germany from 1945-46 as a truck driver. He attended the Nazi war crime trials twice at the Hall of Justice in Nuremberg, Germany in 1946. Once his term of service was over, Bryce attained his private pilot license in Michigan. Bryce was a dairyman for 30 years, shipping Grade A milk along with farming cash crops in Bingham Township. He transitioned to raising beef in 1982 and enjoyed a solid reputation for consistently shipping finished quality Holstein cattle. His work was his hobby and his hobby was his work. He was early to bed and early to rise in his lifetime and he worked clearing land, expanding his farm and feeding the world. He fed cattle up until mid-November of 2019. His work ethic and sheer will to continue despite adversity were characteristics respected by his family and the entire community. He never shirked a task. Bryce was a true country gentleman who had the gift of giving others the benefit of the doubt, perhaps even when they did not earn it. He was the last living charter member of the Thumb Veterans Organization, a past member of both the Michigan Cattleman's Association and the Michigan Milk Producers Association. He volunteered playing piano by ear, entertaining residents for over 25 years at the Huron County Medical Care Facility and most recently at Courtney Manor. Bryce was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ubly, serving in many different capacities. He was a past member of the Ubly Fox Hunters' Club. He bought an airplane in 1966 and enjoyed flying around the surrounding area. Bryce is survived by his wife, Bettie Hagen of Ubly; two daughters, Mary Hagen and Ellen (Mike) Moorman and two daughters-in-law, Sharlene (Pichla) Hagen and Doreen (Krohn) Hagen, all of Ubly; his grandchildren, Keith (Erin Johnson) Hagen of East Lansing, Clint (Melissa Barry) Hagen, Brad (Stacy Langley) Hagen, Nick Hagen, all of Ubly, Jennifer (George) Hiller of Harbor Beach; great grandchildren, Annabella, Vivienne and Abbott of East Lansing, Dylan, Cole, Addison, Beckett, Waverly, Brody and Gabriella, all of Ubly; one brother, Wallace (Sonia) Hagen of Ubly; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis in 2006 and Jim in 2016; two brothers, Fred and Clare Hagen; one sister, Grace Aardal. The celebration of life for Bryce will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly. Rev. Robert Srock will officiate. Bryce's final resting place will be in Valley Cemetery in Ubly in the spring. Visitation will be at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and Friday from 9-10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Bryce to the Ubly FFA, the Thumb Veterans Organization Post #1 or to the family, care of his daughter, Mary Hagen. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guest book for Bryce's family.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020