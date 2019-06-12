Calvin D. "Joe" Buschlen, 84,of Elkton, passed away June 10, 2019 at McLaren Thumb Hospital in Bad Axe after a brief illness, with his family by his side. Calvin was born Sept. 13, 1934, in Pigeon to the late William & Edna (Gregor) Buschlen. He graduated from Pigeon High School in 1952. He served in the Army from 1953-1955 and was later recalled to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Calvin married Delores Ann McCormick on Dec. 1, 1961. They made their home and raised their family in Elkton. He was employed at Active Industries in Elkton for 44 years, retiring in 1996. Calvin enjoyed hunting as well as fishing on the Saginaw Bay. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Delores; son Robert Sr. of Macomb; grandchildren Erica (Ross) Nolan of Swartz Creek, Robert Jr. of Chicago; great-grandson Harper of Swartz Creek; sister Shirley (William) Zinnecker of Cass City; sisters-in-law Vivian Buschlen of Pigeon and Margaret Kekovich of Caseville and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Barbara and son Boyd and siblings Maxine Stirrett, Grace Reibling, Duane, LeRoy, Clifford and Glenn. Cremation has taken place. Per Calvin's wishes, there will be no services. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the services. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary