|
|
Carl A. Woolner
Carl A. Woolner, 81, of Cass City and formerly of Bad Axe, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020 at Covenant Harrison Hospital in Saginaw.
Carl was born on June 8, 1938 to the late William and Lillie (Ware) Woolner.
He graduated from Ubly High School. Carl worked for and retired from Active Industries in Elkton. He was a former member of the Lions Club. Carl was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. He enjoyed watching football and baseball. Carl was a jokester and always making people laugh.
Carl is survived by his sister, Elsie (Lawrence) Schott of Clifford; his nieces and nephews: Candice (William), Chad, Adam, Jason, Melissa and Elisha; many great nieces and nephews; and a stepson, Steve.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Woolner and his brothers: Earl, Clarence and Gerald Woolner.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe with Rev. William O'Nan officiating. Burial will follow at Colfax Township Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Northwood Meadows in Cass City for their love and excellent care of Carl over the years.
Memorials may be offered to donor's choice of charity.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020