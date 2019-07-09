Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
(989) 479-3407

Carl Clink

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Clink Obituary
Carl Clink, 79 of Forestville, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at McLaren Port Huron. He was born on Jan. 11, 1940, in Applegate, to the late Robert and Naomi (Coclough) Clink. He and Sandra Heckert were united in marriage on July 3, 1965 in Bad Axe. Carl served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed golfing and cutting wood. Carl is survived by his wife Sandra Clink of Forestville, and children: Cheryl (Robert) Shiflett of Georgia, Chad (Lisa) Clink of Forestville, and Christa (Tim) Sielaff, nine grandchildren: Caitlin and Clint Thompson, Kyle Shiflett, Cole Shiflett, Hannah, Hailey, Madison & Grace Clink, and Morgan and Evan Sielaff, a brother Hugh Clink Deckerville, and a sister Yvonne Schmaltz of Port Huron. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law Robert Shiflett and brother Roy Clink. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are being handled by the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now