Carl Clink, 79 of Forestville, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at McLaren Port Huron. He was born on Jan. 11, 1940, in Applegate, to the late Robert and Naomi (Coclough) Clink. He and Sandra Heckert were united in marriage on July 3, 1965 in Bad Axe. Carl served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed golfing and cutting wood. Carl is survived by his wife Sandra Clink of Forestville, and children: Cheryl (Robert) Shiflett of Georgia, Chad (Lisa) Clink of Forestville, and Christa (Tim) Sielaff, nine grandchildren: Caitlin and Clint Thompson, Kyle Shiflett, Cole Shiflett, Hannah, Hailey, Madison & Grace Clink, and Morgan and Evan Sielaff, a brother Hugh Clink Deckerville, and a sister Yvonne Schmaltz of Port Huron. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law Robert Shiflett and brother Roy Clink. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are being handled by the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 9, 2019