Carol Ann Cooper, 82, of Caseville passed into Heaven on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2019 at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe. Carol Ann Lee was born on April 14, 1937 to the late Walter and Dorothy (Titsworth) Lee of Vassar. She graduated from Vassar High School in 1955 and later took classes to become a secretary. She worked for 50 years, last place being Caseville United Methodist Church until her retirement. Carol Ann married Richard Everts and had two children. She later married John H. Cooper who survives her. Carol Ann enjoyed any and all card games, especially bridge. She loved to play Scrabble, read, and looking at sunsets out her window facing Saginaw Bay. Most of all she loved family gatherings with lots of food and laughter. Surviving are her husband, John; children Rae Ann (Dennis) Jandrewski of Chesterfield, Virginia and Richard (fiancé Jessie) Everts of Bay City; grandchildren Joshua (Rachel) and Jared (partner Scott Lyster), R. Taylor Everts, Elleni Everts and Arianna Everts; great-grandchildren Penelope, Claire and Mazi. Carol Ann is also survived by her sister Deb Estep with whom she shared a special closeness and love. Her other sister Sheri Lee Cornett will miss her eldest sister too. She was preceded in death by her brother Ronald J. Lee and sister Diana J. Lee. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Special Olympics in her name. A big thank you to Heartland Hospice and Courtney Manor. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Dec. 27, 2019