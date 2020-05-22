Carol Ann Deneen
Carol Ann Deneen, 74, of Elkton, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon.
Carol was born July 20, 1945 in Flint to the late Robert and Crystal (Horad) Sebert. Carol attended Joan Clair Beauty School in Flint. She married Lee James Deneen Aug. 12, 1966 at the Kalamazoo Methodist Church. Carol enjoyed walking, working in her flower gardens (she loved roses), making porcelain dolls, and displaying life-sized dolls for holidays. She cherished being with her husband, children, grandchildren, and special niece. was a member of the Elkton United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband Lee; daugther Leanne (Troy) Schuette of Elkton and son Steven (Kim) of Sebewaing; grandchildren Lance (Shelby) Schuette, Andrea (Caleb) Herrygers, Tyler Deneen, Isabelle Deneen and Breanna Oakley; god-children Vinny Licavoli and Megan Sebert; great-grandchildren Luke and Jake Herrygers and Maxwell Schuette; siblings Bob Sebert, Debby Cobb, Ken (Sherry) Sebert, Brenda (Vince) Licavoli, Doug Sebert and Bill Sebert; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Keith Sebert and sisters-in-law Diane and Wendy Sebert, and brother-in-law Dave Cobb.
Private family services will be held Saturday, May 23 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with Rev. Won Kim officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Bay Shore Camp or Elkton United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 22, 2020.