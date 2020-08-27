Carol J. Lamke
Carol J. Lamke, 69, of Ubly, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at her home.
Carol was born Jan. 1, 1951 to the late Stanley and Francis (Osantowski) Rutkowski. She married Kenneth Lamke on July 29, 1978 at St. John's Parish in Ubly. He preceded her in death on May 9, 1997.
She was a 1968 graduate of Ubly High School. After graduating, Carol worked as a receptionist in Detroit and at Sheldon Medical Supply. She retired after many years of faithful work in 2017. Carol was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, St. John Church in Ubly. She loved cutting her grass with her lawn mower. Above all else, Carol loved her family and spending time with her grandkids.
Carol is survived by her children Joe Lamke and Lisa (Shane) Walsh, both of Ubly; grandchildren Wyatt and Josie Walsh; sisters Shirley Piontkowski of Ubly, Marlene Bukowski of Metamora, Reta (Larry) Wehner of Harbor Beach, Ilene (Tom) Topolinski of Caledonia, Betty (Gerald) Eckenswiller of Troy, Kay (Bill) VanErp of Canton, and Darlene Rutkowski of The Villages, Fla.; brother,Rich (Pat) Rutkowski of Vassar; sisters-in-law Diane McLean of S.C. and Judy Lamke of Fla.; brother-in-law, Dennis Lamke of Parisville.
She was preceded in death by mother and father in law, Elmer and Harriet Lamke; sister Virginia Rutkowski; brother Marion Rutkowski; brothers-in-law Ron Bukowski and Hank Piontkowski.
Special thanks to A and D Home Healthcare and Hospice, especially Janice, Heather, and John P. as well as all the DaVita staff for their amazing care in Carol's last moments.
The service and burial for Carol will be private.
