Carolyn A. Elliott
Carolyn A. Elliott, 84, of Sand Point, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at home under hospice care.
Carolyn was born Feb. 24, 1936 in Mentone, Indiana to the late J. Edward and Mabel Alexander. She married Louis D. Elliott on March 1, 1957 at her sister's home in St. Clair Shores. She retired from Macomb Hospital as a secretary in the radiology department. She moved from Sterling Heights to Sand Point in 2004. She was a member of Bad Axe Church of Christ. She enjoyed getting together with her quilting group on Thursdays and they made hundreds of quilts to be donated; she was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and needlepoint. Most of all she was a devoted mother and grandmother to her family.
She is survived by her husband Louis; children Don (Venus) of North Carolina, Dale of Casco Twp and Lori (Joe) Mason of Sterling Heights; grandchildren Jason, Leanne (Steve), Tim, Jenna and Kara; and great-grandchildren Olivia, Campbell, Ryleigh, Cooper and Hudson. She was preceded in death by brother Joe Ed and sister Marilyn.
A private family service is being held at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon with burial in Caseville Township Cemetery.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020