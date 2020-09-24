1/1
Carolyn Ropp Moyer
Carolyn Ropp Moyer, 78, of Winchester, Va. passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Hilltop Senior Living Community.
She was born Dec. 30, 1941 in Pigeon, Mich., the daughter of the late Elmer and Mary Keim Ropp.
Carolyn attended and graduated from Pigeon High School in 1959. She attended Eastern Mennonite College where she met her husband Charles W. Moyer. They were married for 58 years.
Professionally, she was the office manager and bookkeeper for her husband's dental practice in Perkasie, Pa. She was also a loving mother to her three sons. After retirement, the couple moved to Virginia to be close to their children and grandchildren. She enjoyed singing in the choir and was a very good cook. She was known for her Zucchini Relish, Blueberry French toast and her vanity license plate "MIPAVA", which represented the three states in which she lived, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. She and her husband Charles also enjoyed traveling and spending time with their grandchildren.
She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, Winchester, Va. and Perkasie Mennonite Church in Perkasie, Pa.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons Steve Moyer of Front Royal, Va. and Michael (Lorena) Moyer of Rockville, Md.; four grandchildren, Kyle, Grayson, Colin and Megan Moyer; sister Grace (John) Blair of Bad Axe; brothers Duane (Elaine) Ropp of Pigeon and Leon (Patsy) Ropp of Bradenton, Fla.; sister-in-law Mildred Ropp of Pigeon; as well as many nieces & nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her son Doug Moyer, sister Catherine Miller and brothers Lyle, Elmer and Harold Ropp.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
