1/1
Catherine Shubitowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Shubitowski
Catherine Shubitowski, 91 of Harbor Beach, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at her home under hospice care, with her family at her side.
She was born on Jan. 7, 1929 in Ruth to the late Robert and Antonia (Clor) Downey. Catherine and Bernard Shubitowski were united in marriage on Aug. 7, 1948. He preceded her in death in 1992. Catherine worked as a Nurse's Aide and Central Supply at the Harbor Beach Community Hospital for over 30 years.
Catherine was a member of Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church, was past President of the Altar Society, she was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella, the Red Hats, Port Hope Retirees, and enjoyed playing cards at the Coffee shop. She especially enjoyed sewing costumes for the OLLH school plays and enjoyed being with her family.
She is survived by her children, Cathy (John) Messing of Lexington, Rose Moody of Apex, North Carolina, Janis (Mohsen) Lotfalian of Newburgh, Indiana, Paula (Don) Smith of Albion, and Robert Shubitowski of Caro; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Pat (Dale) Avery, Dennis (Sylvia) Downey, Rose (Pete) Bandelow, Mark (Jean) Downey; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Hoffman, Rose Shubitowski and Shirley Downey.
Catherine was preceded in death by two children, Carol Shubitowski, Sandra Reid, son-in-law Ron Moody; and brothers, Michael, James, Joseph and Jerome Downey.
Funeral Mass for Catherine will be Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church, of the Holy Name of Mary Parish, with Fr. George Amos officiating. Burial will follow in the OLLH Church Cemetery. Visitation for Catherine will be on Sunday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation on Monday will be at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.
Please note that at this time we are still observing Social Distancing.
Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
(989) 479-3407
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved