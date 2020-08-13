Catherine Shubitowski
Catherine Shubitowski, 91 of Harbor Beach, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at her home under hospice care, with her family at her side.
She was born on Jan. 7, 1929 in Ruth to the late Robert and Antonia (Clor) Downey. Catherine and Bernard Shubitowski were united in marriage on Aug. 7, 1948. He preceded her in death in 1992. Catherine worked as a Nurse's Aide and Central Supply at the Harbor Beach Community Hospital for over 30 years.
Catherine was a member of Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church, was past President of the Altar Society, she was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella, the Red Hats, Port Hope Retirees, and enjoyed playing cards at the Coffee shop. She especially enjoyed sewing costumes for the OLLH school plays and enjoyed being with her family.
She is survived by her children, Cathy (John) Messing of Lexington, Rose Moody of Apex, North Carolina, Janis (Mohsen) Lotfalian of Newburgh, Indiana, Paula (Don) Smith of Albion, and Robert Shubitowski of Caro; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Pat (Dale) Avery, Dennis (Sylvia) Downey, Rose (Pete) Bandelow, Mark (Jean) Downey; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Hoffman, Rose Shubitowski and Shirley Downey.
Catherine was preceded in death by two children, Carol Shubitowski, Sandra Reid, son-in-law Ron Moody; and brothers, Michael, James, Joseph and Jerome Downey.
Funeral Mass for Catherine will be Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church, of the Holy Name of Mary Parish, with Fr. George Amos officiating. Burial will follow in the OLLH Church Cemetery. Visitation for Catherine will be on Sunday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation on Monday will be at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.
Please note that at this time we are still observing Social Distancing.
