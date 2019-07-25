Services Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Cass City United Methodist Church 5100 N Cemetery Road Cass City , MI View Map Send Flowers Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Cass City United Methodist Church 5100 N Cemetery Road Cass City , MI View Map Charlene Frances Paige Garrett

1930 - 2019 Charlene Frances Paige Garrett, 89, arrived at her Heavenly home on July 17, 2019, with her family by her side. Charlene was born April 13, 1930, in Jackson, Michigan, to Howard and Jennie (Barnes) Paige. She grew up in Flint and Saginaw and graduated from Arthur Hill High School. While attending Ames Methodist Church, she met her future husband, Robert Page Garrett. They married on June 9, 1951, while she was attending Asbury College. They were married for 64 years until Robert ("The Rev") passed in 2016. Together, they raised four children, served 12 churches, visited the ill and homebound, sang in church choirs, acted in numerous plays with the Port Austin Community Players, and supported each other as a team. Charlene was also very well known in the community as an Avon representative, team leader, President's Club member and manager. Charlene loved following Jesus' call to serve through writing poetry, baking, being kind and always smiling. She was also proud of having taught a young man in junior high how to read. Charlene loved spending time with her family, including her four children, their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed playing Skip-Bo, Scrabble and other games, eating ice cream, going to the beach and watching sunsets. Charlene will be greatly missed by her children Robert (Paula) Garrett Jr., Sue (David) Johnston, Connie (Ken) Smeader, Laura (Dennis) Hill; grandchildren Kelli Garrett, Dr. Mallory Garrett, Allison (Andrew) Carson, Adam Garrett, Megan (James) Clause, Alycia Johnston, Joshua (Jessica) Smeader, Shannon (Jermaine) Morris, Ryan (Bethany) Smeader, Jason (Alexandra) Hill, Bryan (Melissa) Hill, Robyn (Eddie Jr.) Williams; and 13 great-grandchildren. The family would also like to thank the caregivers at Northwood Meadows in Cass City for their constant care and support for Charlene and beloved Angel. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Cass City United Methodist Church, 5100 N Cemetery Road, Cass City, Michigan. Visitation, including a light meal, will begin at 11 a.m., with the service starting at 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to make a monetary memorial may do so to any of the following: Northwood Meadows Assisted Living, United Methodist Church of either Port Austin, Elkton or Cass City, Port Austin Community Players or Bay Shore Camp. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 25, 2019