Charles E. Halifax
Charles E. Halifax, 79, of Minden City passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Lakeview Extended Care and Rehab Center of the Harbor Beach Community Hospital.
He was born on July 19, 1941 in Minden City to the late William & Irene Halifax. Charles and Barbara Jean Gentner were united in marriage on May 13, 1978. Charles worked at Michigan Peat Moss for 45 years, he always helped farmers wherever he was needed, and Malcome Williams for three years. He loved visiting family and never missed a family gathering or event, unless he was sick. Charlie was an avid deer hunter, and after retiring he had to take his two or three daily trips to Minden City to have coffee with his friends, and sometimes lunch too. If anyone wanted to know any family history, all they had to do was call Charlie.
Charlie was a member of the Minden City Methodist Church, and served on several committees, and always took care of the element for Communion Sunday's. He adored his three granddaughters; buying or giving them anything they wanted. He had so much love to give doing whatever he could for others.
Charles is survived by his wife Barbara Halifax of Minden City; daughter Lisa (Tommy) Michalski of Harbor Beach; grandchildren Abigail, Breanna and Hailey Michalski; sisters Betty Smith, Jean Wilson, Mary Lou (Hoffman) Kramer, Carol (Michael) Ireland; brothers John (Mary) Halifax, Robert Halifax; sisters-in-law Paula (Sue) Halifax, Linda Halifax, Violet (Halifax) Darling; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Ralph (Stella & June) Halifax, Howard (Virginia) Halifax, Gerald Halifax, Gordon (Rhea) Halifax, William Halifax, Jr., Richard Halifax; sisters Helen (Art) Winkel, Ruth Ann Halifax, Marjorie Halifax; brothers-in-law Krestyn Smith, Erwin (Wayne) Wilson, Floyd Hoffman, Gerald Kramer; sister-in-law Bernadine Halifax; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Charles will be Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach, with Rev. Sari Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Ruth Sts. Peter and Paul Church Cemetery. Visitation for Charles will begin on Monday at 10 a.m. until time of services at 2 p.m.
Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
.