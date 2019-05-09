Charles Halbert

Charles Halbert, 87, of Caseville, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon. Charles was born in Detroit on Dec. 19, 1931, son of the late Robert and Rachel (Gray) Halbert. He married Virginia Burr on Oct. 30, 1954. She preceded him in death on April 17, 2004. Charles retired from Chrysler Motors and spent the last 20 years enjoying the retirement home he and Virginia built in Caseville. Charles was also an avid hunter and loved to fish, spending many fun filled days catching walleye with his son and daughter-in-law on their boat out on the Oceola Reef. He also was a wood carver and knew the names of every species of duck. He carved many beautiful duck decoys, making his children very proud of his talent. Charles is survived by five sons – Joseph (Tammy) Halbert of Macomb, MI; Frankie Halbert of Macomb, MI; Thomas (Cheryl) Halbert of Pigeon, MI; Martin (Amy) Halbert Sr., of Port Austin, MI. and one daughter Rachel (Robert) Schultz of Fairhaven, MI; eight grandchildren – Mandy, Meagan, Ericka, Nicole, Kyle, Marty, Tyler and Allison; six great-grandchildren – Chloe, Drew, Lucy, Jordan, Kylie and Colton; several step-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Charles was especially fond of his granddaughter Meagan who shared many times with him learning about his duck carving hobby and cracking walnuts. She was the apple of his eye and she was lucky enough to have one last conversation with him shortly before he passed away. He also held a special place in his heart for his grandson Marty who shared many good times watching Detroit Tigers Baseball together. He loved all of his grandchildren and always hoped for the best for them. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his devoted caregiver and daughter-in-law Amy Halbert, who spent the last year of his life making him feel loved, secure, and happy. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be offered to the Thumb Animal Shelter in Charles honor. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 9, 2019