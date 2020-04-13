|
|
Charles J. Wisneski
Charles J. Wisneski, 89, of Lincoln Township, passed away on April 9, 2020 at Meadow Lane Assisted Living in Bad Axe, Michigan.
Charlie, or Junior, as he was affectionately called, was born on July 5, 1930 to the late Joseph and Regina (Andreski) Wisneski.
He was united in marriage to Grace M. Koroleski on Oct. 15, 1955 at St. Mary's Catholic Church – Dwight Township. She preceded him in death on November 9, 2008.
He served America in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany from 1952 to 1954. Charlie owned and operated a successful excavating company for many years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #499 in Port Austin and a member of the Knights of Columbus in Bad Axe for 63 years.
Known as kind and generous and someone that could fix 'anything', Charlie loved being outside, repairing heavy equipment, and kept a garden for many years. Later in life he enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and Andy Griffith, or "Griffon" as he called it on tv.
Charlie is survived by his daughter, Georgette Yohn and her husband, Russ, of Shelby Township, Michigan; his granddaughter, Stacey; a sister: Frances Krozek and her husband, John, of Kinde. He is also survived by his nephews: Robert Krozek (friend, Lisa Jezewski) and Gregory (Sue) Krozek.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: Robert Wisneski and Donald West and his sister, Adeline Ballard.
Due to current rules and restrictions on public gatherings, a private Mass of Christian burial will be held. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Dwight Township.
Memorials may be offered to be used at the family discretion.
Charlie leaves us now with his infamous line "It will all take place."
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 13, 2020