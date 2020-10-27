Charles T. Miller
Charles T. (Chuck) Miller, 66, of Port Hope, passed away Oct., 22, 2020. He was born on Jan. 14, 1954 in Bad Axe, to the late Grace L. (Hartz) Miller.
He married Patsy L. Harris on Nov. 15, 1974. Charles enjoyed collecting coins, hunting, and spending time with the grandkids by the pond. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson with family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Patsy. He is also survived by his children, Sarina and her husband Dale McNeil and their children Elizabeth and Carter; Jessica and her husband David Darling and their children Mason and Landen; Terry "TC" and his wife Marcie and their children Justin and Charles. His mother-in-law, Dorothy Harris of Bad Axe. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Rosemarie Miller and Lola Miller.
He was preceded in death by his grandson Ethan McNeil; brothers Eugene Miller and Darwin Miller; sister Eunice Plester; and brother-in-law Harold Plester; father-in-law Charles Harris; sisters-in-law Katie Harris and Charlotte Kosinski; and brother-in-law David Paicz.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe, Michigan.
