1/1
Charles T. Miller
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles T. Miller
Charles T. (Chuck) Miller, 66, of Port Hope, passed away Oct., 22, 2020. He was born on Jan. 14, 1954 in Bad Axe, to the late Grace L. (Hartz) Miller.
He married Patsy L. Harris on Nov. 15, 1974. Charles enjoyed collecting coins, hunting, and spending time with the grandkids by the pond. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson with family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Patsy. He is also survived by his children, Sarina and her husband Dale McNeil and their children Elizabeth and Carter; Jessica and her husband David Darling and their children Mason and Landen; Terry "TC" and his wife Marcie and their children Justin and Charles. His mother-in-law, Dorothy Harris of Bad Axe. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Rosemarie Miller and Lola Miller.
He was preceded in death by his grandson Ethan McNeil; brothers Eugene Miller and Darwin Miller; sister Eunice Plester; and brother-in-law Harold Plester; father-in-law Charles Harris; sisters-in-law Katie Harris and Charlotte Kosinski; and brother-in-law David Paicz.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe, Michigan.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaufman & Company Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved