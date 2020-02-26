|
|
Charles W. Hewlett Jr.
Charles W. "Huey" Hewlett Jr., 66, of Caseville, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at McLaren Bay Region in Bay City.
Chuck was born May 26, 1953 in Myrtle Point, Oregon to the late Charles Sr. and Alice (Goff) Hewlett. He graduated from Cass City High School in 1971. He served in the US Army in Germany. He married Lori Bergman on Nov. 30, 1973 in Cass City.
He worked for Michigan Oven in Caseville for 25 years and then retired from Michigan Sugar in 2013. He loved fishing in Saginaw Bay, NASCAR, vegetable gardening and watching nature from his yard in Mud Creek.
Chuck is survived by his wife Lori; children Carrie (Jason) Haske of Cass City, Missy Hewlett of Caro, and Tony (Robyn) Hewlett of Washington State; grandchildren Brandon, Logan, Blake, Karly, Kayla and Isaac; siblings Vonnie Rosteck of Caseville, Ginger (Jerry) Kosal of Sandusky, Jeanie (Ben) Anderson of Fowlerville and Brandon (Brandi) Hewlett of Oregon. He was preceded in death by his father Charles Sr., mother Alice Fisher, and step-father George Fisher.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Caseville United Methodist Church with Rev. Don Wojewski officiating. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the family. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020