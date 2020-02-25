|
|
Charlotte Ann Talaski
Charlotte Ann Talaski, 84 of Bad Axe, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020 at MeadowLane Assisted Living in Bad Axe, under hospice care.
She was born on Aug. 8, 1935 in Sherman Township, to the late Clarence and Laura (Scholtz) Booms. Charlotte and Robert Talaski were united in marriage on Oct. 16, 1954 in St. Anthony's of Helena. They farmed the family farm until Robert passed away on Sept. 28, 1972.
Charlotte was a member of Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church, where she use to be a Lay Minister. She was a part of a quilting group and also sewing. She enjoyed crafts and farming with her husband, always being hands on with everything. She was part of the Queen Bees Extension, a Helpline Volunteer, was a master gardener and took care of the flower beds at the Harbor Beach Community Hospital, and support the Youth For Christ. At the age of 70, she went on a mission trip to Golf Port, Mississippi, to help with the recovery after Hurricane Katrina. She loved to dance, and most of all, be with her family and her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Judy (Gary) Bjornrud of Sterling Heights, Jim (Nancy) Talaski of Ruth, Phil (Lois) Talaski of Harbor Beach, Chris (Bob) Wolak of Caro, Clair (Special Friend Terri) Talaski of Wheatfield, Indiana, Shawn (Angie) Talaski of Columbus, Michigan; grandchildren, Tor, Casey; Kimberly, Jamie, Michelle; Jessica, Chelsea, Jolene; Nich, Nathan, Tyler; Lisa, Josh; Ella, Alex, and 9 great grandchildren. Her siblings: Matilda (Dan) Messing of Harbor Beach, Robert Booms of Harbor Beach, Albert (Jill) Booms of Athens, GA, Warren (Ana) Booms of Saginaw, sisters and brothers-in-law: Delphine Booms of Harbor Beach, Emily Booms of Harbor Beach, Maggie Leppek of Midland, Julius (Vera) Talaski, Margaret Woychowski of Bad Axe, Carl Talaski of Milford and Terry Talaski of Bad Axe.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Robert, granddaughter Holly Talaski, siblings, Ken Booms, Jim (Mary Louise) Booms, Barbara (Ray) Mazure, Marilyn (Lloyd) Essenmacher, Ramona (Mac) Bell, Judy Booms, Clarice (Ron) Siemen, Gene Booms Stephen Booms; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Edna (Joe) Peyerk, Lawrence (Jean) Talaski, Frank (Eleanor) Talaski, Bernard (Jean) Talaski, Tom (Veronica) Talaski, MaryAnn (Irvin) Polega, Irene (Harry) Gorney, Barbara Talaski and Doris Talaski.
Funeral Mass for Charlotte will be Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, of the St. Hubert Parish, with Fr. TJ Fleming officiating. Burial will take place in the spring. Visitation for Charlotte will be on Thursday, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach, and on Friday in the church, from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020