Charlotte Diane Kosinski
Charlotte Diane (Harris) Kosinski, 63, of Visalia, Calif.., formerly of Bad Axe, died unexpectedly on Monday March 2, 2020 in Visalia, due to liver complications. Charlotte was born Dec. 8, 1956 to Dorothy (Konkel) Harris, Bad Axe, and the late Charles Harris.
Charlotte is survived by her husband David; sons, Shawn and Michael; daughter, Michelle; and grandsons, Jaden and Elijah, all of Visalia, Calif.
Also survived by her sisters, Shirley (John) Mesch, Traverse City; Barbara Paicz, Lenox Twp.; Betty (Jerry) Brade, Bad Axe; Patsy (Terry) Miller, Port Hope; Darlene Sue (Frank/Popeye as Char called him) Kennamer, Bad Axe; mother-in-law Barbara Kosinski N.M., sisters-in-law: Karen Kosinski and family N.M.; Lisa Kosinski and family Texas., and several other family members and friends.
She was preceded in her death by her sister, Katie of Flint, great nephew Ethan McNeil and father-in-law Walter Kosinski of Kan., several Aunt's & Uncle's, cousins.
Char loved her children & grandchildren unconditionally. She was also loved by everyone she met. She was the kind of person who was always there for you, no matter what. She was worried more about others than herself and would give away her last penny if she knew you needed it; give the shirt off her back if need be too. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, gardening with veggies/flowers& puzzles.
A showing for Charlotte will be held at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia on March 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for family and friends in CA.
There will also be a showing on Saturday March 21, 2020 from 2 -8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home, 84 Westland Dr. in Bad Axe, 48413, for family and friends in MI. Anyone who would like to mention something about Charlotte or how they knew her, please feel free to do so starting at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Per Char's wishes, she will be cremated. Donations will be accepted to family members in Lieu of flowers to offset funeral costs.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020