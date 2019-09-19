|
Clara E. (Western) Williston, 93, of Otsego, MI, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. She was born in Bad Axe, MI, on April 27, 1926, to Leonard and Margaret (Slough) Western. On July 30, 1952, she was united in marriage to William A Williston. They spent 60 wonderful, happy years together. Clara was a gentle spirit, and a loving and patient wife and mother. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and over the years had gathered a sizeable collection of rare and unique Santas. She decorated her home beautifully with fine antiques and fun art. There were red geraniums in the flower boxes during the summer and a lite up grapevine wreath during the winter. Her home was warm, pleasant and inviting, the coffee was always on, and family and friends were always welcome. She made the most awesome homemade bread, apple pies, and nut brownies, which will be greatly missed. Clara loved chickens and one of her favorite photos was of her childhood chickens which she had copied and framed for everyone. As a young girl, Clara worked in her father's grocery store. Later in life Clara worked many years at the seat belt plant, but her life really revolved around family. She loved spending hours talking on the phone or at the kitchen table. She delighted in her grandchildren, and lite up their lives with conversation and stories. She was a true friend to many, especially to her children. Surviving are her son, Daniel (Lori) Williston of Rockford, MI; daughter Jeannie (Barry) Kidd of Otsego, MI; grandchildren, Daniel (Sherry) June, Dr. Joshua June, Nathan June, Ashley Williston, Zacherie Kidd, and Zoe Kidd; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Emilie, Theron and Lillian; special niece Jackie Western; great-nephew London, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are husband William, brothers Fred, Richard, Jerry and Joe Western, and sisters Jean Western and Mildred Hughes. According to Clara's wishes, there will not be a funeral service.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019