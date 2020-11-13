1/1
Clara Emma Lemanski
Clara Emma Lemanski, 101, of Harbor Beach passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home under hospice care.
She was born on Oct. 30, 1919 at Grindstone, to the late Dominic and Mary (Ceceski) Horitski. She and Herman Lemanski were united in marriage on Jan. 25, 1941 in Port Austin. He preceded her in death on Oct. 10, 1993.
Clara was a member of Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, loved Christmas, playing Yahtzee, working on jigsaw puzzles, casino trips, traveling up north, and being with her family.
She is survived by her children Jean (Ron) Parish of Harbor Beach, John (Loretta) Lemanski of Filion, JoAnn (Richard) Kozfkay of St. Clair, Judy Rockwell of Waterford, Joe Lemanski of Filion, Janet (Keith) Brown of Harbor Beach, Jennifer (Tom) Holdwick of Harbor Beach; 16 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; sister Genevieve Horitski of Dearborn Heights; and many nieces and nephews.
Clara was preceded in death by two grandchildren Mary Kozfkay, Joseph Lemanski, Jr.; and her siblings Irene Maurer, Joseph Horitski, Raymond Horitski, and Cass Horitski.
Funeral Services for Clara will be Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at noon at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach, with Fr. George Amos officiating. Burial will follow in OLLH Church Cemetery. Visitation for Clara will be on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at noon.
Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
(989) 479-3407
