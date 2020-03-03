|
|
Clarence A. Rutkowski
Clarence A. Rutkowski, 86, of Ubly passed away at his home under hospice care surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Clarence was born on May 28, 1933 in Ubly, son of the late Albert and Mary (Wrubel) Rutkowski. He married Christine Gorkowski on Aug. 25, 1956 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dwight Township.
Clarence was a 1952 Graduate of Ubly High School. He served as a Sargent in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked a brief time for the Chrysler Corporation in Detroit before taking over the family Centennial Dairy Farm in Ubly. During his forty years as a dairy farmer, he was able to see the progression of milking cows by hand to having a 12 stanchion parlor. He served as the Paris Township Clerk for twenty-four years, served on the Ubly School Board of Education for eight years, and was a lifelong member of the Paris Township Post. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church (St. Isidore Parish) of Parisville, where he was also a member of the Usher's/Men's Club, serving at times as an Officer. Clarence was a member of the Ruth Knights of Columbus Council #3823, and a 4th Degree member serving in the Color Corps of the Bishop Babcock Assembly. Clarence enjoyed listening to music, watching classical television, visiting with friends, and engaging in conversations with friends and strangers. Clarence truly loved his family and was known for bringing laughter with his quick wit and sense of humor.
Clarence is survived by his wife Christine of Ubly; four sons, Thomas (Sandy) Rutkowski of Ubly, Rev. William Rutkowski of Saginaw, Timothy Rutkowski of Ubly, and Michael (Luann) Rutkowski of Ubly; two daughters, Susan (Jerry) Rochefort-Peterson of Harbor Beach, and Sandra (Joel) Goik of Essexville. Clarence is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Steven, Brian, Jason, Daniel, Nick, Rachel, Kevin, David, Amanda, Alexis, Luke, Isabelle, Gabriel, and Jessica, and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Mabel. He is also survived by two sisters, Marcy Guigar of Royal Oak, and Leona Zinger of Davison, four sister-in-laws, Maxine Rutkowski, of Ubly, Barbara Rutkowski of Caro, Delphine McEachin of Ubly, and Stella Gorkowski of Filion.
Clarence was preceded in death by one son, Robert Rutkowski, three brothers, Joseph, Edward, and Elmer Rutkowski, and one sister, Reta Pollum, in addition to in-laws, Harry Pollum, Jerry Guigar, Peter (Jean & Joan) Gorkowski, Eugene (Agnes) Gorkowski, Robert Gorkowski, Irene (Alger) Ignash, James McEachin, and Bernadette (Jay) Young.
Visitation will take place at the Kaufman Funeral Home, Bad Axe, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5-8 p.m., with a Knights of Columbus Rosary and Chalice Service with the St. Isidore Men's Club of Parisville at 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 1-8 p.m., with a Rosary led by the Daughters of Isabella and the Rosary Sodality of St. Isidore at 3 p.m., and a 7 p.m. Scripture Service. Visitation will also be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Isidore Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore Parish-St. Mary Catholic Church in Parisville. Officiating will be his son, Rev. William Rutkowski, friend of the family, Rev. Francis George, Rev. Peter Nwokoye and Rev. Christopher Coman. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to St. Isidore Parish.
If you wish to extend your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020