Clarence James Eckenswiller

Clarence James Eckenswiller, 93, of Celina, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his residence in Celina. He was born on Feb. 15, 1926, in Argyle, Michigan, to the late William and Lucy Eckeswiller. On Aug. 28, 1960 he married Arla Nelson, who died Feb. 17, 2005. Clarence is survived by his daughter Diane Lee, three grandchildren Julianna Lee, Maleah Lee, Reneea Lee, two brothers and sisters-in-law John (Marilyn) Ecken of Caro, MI, Gerald (Betty) Eckeswiller of Troy, MI, three sisters and brothers-in-law Rita (Fred) Lawrence of Green Valley, AZ, Mary (Harold) Spaetzel of Bad Axe, MI, Clara (Wallace) Brown of Cass City, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brothers J.D., Lewis, Leo, Russell Eckenswiller, and sisters Hazel, Evelyn, Neva, Florence. After high school, Clarence served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, he was stationed in Japan from 1950 until 1952. He owned and operated the Eckenswiller Gas Station in Argyle, Michigan until he retired in 1991. A Memorial Mass will be held this summer at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Argyle, MI. Interment of his remains will follow Mass in the St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery, Ubly, MI. Condolences may be left online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 16, 2019