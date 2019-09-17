|
Clarence P. Schadd, 89, of Pigeon, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital in Bad Axe. Clarence was born on Sept. 1, 1930, in Filion, son of the late Clarence M. and Welthy (Jurgess) Schadd. He married Eleanor Licht on Feb. 29, 1964. Clarence graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1948 and attended Bay City Junior College. He was a stunt driver for two years with the Joie Chitwood's Thrill Show. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War, serving in Japan. He was a lifetime farmer. He was also employed at Active Industries, Pigeon Manufacturing, Shadyside Stamping and Lakeside Stamping. He was a member of Cross Lutheran Church, formerly serving as a council member, treasurer of Building Fund, an usher, bell ringer and reader. He was a member of the VFW in Pigeon and he received the 100,000 Mile Award for driving veterans to the hospital. He is survived by his wife Eleanor Schadd of Pigeon; daughter, Stacy (Don) Leiby of Charlotte, MI and son, Philip (Carol) Schadd of Bad Axe; sisters - Elmira (Roger) Smithe of Manistee, MI and Marie Leonetti of Harrison Township; grandchildren – Paul Schadd, Kimmy Leiby and Michael Leiby; sister-in-law – Barb Gosselin; sister-in-law – Evelyn Schadd. He was preceded in death by infant son, John Schadd; sister – Wanda Nelson; brother – Earl Schadd; brother-in-law – Art Licht. Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Cross Lutheran Church in Pigeon. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe or Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. Memorials may be offered to the Cross Lutheran Church Building Fund. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneral home.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019