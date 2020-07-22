Clarence Sylvester Ertman
Clarence Sylvester Ertman, the angels came for him on July 14, 2020 at 95 years of age. Clarence was born in Parisville to Bob and Emma Ertman on July 7, 1925 where he worked on the family farm during his early years. Clarence was called to duty in the U.S. Army during WWII and was deployed to Okinawa, Japan. He was awarded many medals and badges of honor while he served as a Paratrooper and Sharpshooter.
When Clarence returned from the war, he married the love of his life Agnes Peruski. Agnes would fondly recall how the two started their relationship one night when Clarence gave her a ride home from a local dance. From that moment on he was hers. The two moved to Detroit where they started their family and had a daughter (Sylvia) and son (Jim). They celebrated 68 years of marriage.
After retiring from GM, Clarence and Agnes enjoyed traveling and occasional trips to the casino. Clarence loved classic movies, polka music, desserts, playing lotto, and doing yard work. He prided himself on being a good neighbor and keeping a nice yard. One year he even received a local "Neighbor of the Year Award."
Clarence is predeceased by his wife Agnes, brothers Norman Ertman, Jerry Ertman, Floyd Ertman and sister Gloria Ertman. He is survived by sisters Rita Cook and Marlene Kincaid, daughter Sylvia Ertman, son Jim (Kelly) Ertman, grandchildren Jenny Ertman (Steve Douglas), Jim (Becky) Ertman, Tiffany Santini, and great-grandchildren Adelina and Eloise Ertman.
Always a jokester, Clarence will be remembered for his spirit and his laugh.
Due to the current pandemic there will be no visitation or funeral service, a Mass will be said for him at a later date. We have requested a military Honor Guard to be at the memorial along with immediate family.
Arrangements by Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). In lieu flowers, memorials St. Blase Church or donor's choice appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
.