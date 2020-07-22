God Bless you and your family during this difficult time, Sylvia. We have so enjoyed hearing of your great love for your father and the rest of your family. Please know you all are very much in our prayers.



"Yet I am always with you; you hold me by my right hand. You guide me with your counsel, and afterward you will take me into glory." Psalm 73:23,24

Yarimar and the FLS Family

Acquaintance