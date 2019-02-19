|
Claybourne J. Adams, 86 of Caseville formerly of Plymouth passed away on Feb. 17, 2019. The was the beloved husband of 64 years to Patricia Adams; Dear Father of Nancy (Chuck) Prochazka, Susan Adams, Mary (Jeff) Johnson, Linda (Bill) Morse and Carolyn Adams; Proud Grandpa of Kelsey, Brooke, Ellen, Chad, Cindy, Raymond, Natalie, Zachery and Carolyn; Great-Grandpa of Mason and one on the way; Brother of Polly (the late Frank) Lee; Uncle of David Lee and Mary Albers. Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, from noon until the Funeral Service at 4:30 p.m. at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West (btw Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. Interment will take place privately at Caseville Township Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , envelopes will be available at the Funeral Home. To share a memory, please visit vermuelenfh.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 19, 2019