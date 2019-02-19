Home

Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:30 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
Claybourne J. Adams


Claybourne J. Adams Obituary
Claybourne J. Adams, 86 of Caseville formerly of Plymouth passed away on Feb. 17, 2019. The was the beloved husband of 64 years to Patricia Adams; Dear Father of Nancy (Chuck) Prochazka, Susan Adams, Mary (Jeff) Johnson, Linda (Bill) Morse and Carolyn Adams; Proud Grandpa of Kelsey, Brooke, Ellen, Chad, Cindy, Raymond, Natalie, Zachery and Carolyn; Great-Grandpa of Mason and one on the way; Brother of Polly (the late Frank) Lee; Uncle of David Lee and Mary Albers. Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, from noon until the Funeral Service at 4:30 p.m. at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West (btw Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. Interment will take place privately at Caseville Township Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , envelopes will be available at the Funeral Home. To share a memory, please visit vermuelenfh.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 19, 2019
