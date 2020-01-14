|
Cleopha Marie Buckley passed away peacefully at the age of 101, on Jan. 10, 2020, at Bickford Senior Living Center in Portage. Jan. 10 was a significant date in Cleo's long and prosperous life, as it would have been her 77th wedding anniversary, and is also the birthdate of her youngest daughter. Cleo was born Oct. 1, 1918 in a farm house in Austin Township, Michigan, daughter to Guy and Emma Flannery. Her family moved to Bad Axe when she was 5 years old, where her father ran the Buick/Pontiac dealership; later known as Flannery and Sons. She graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1936. She attended both Sienna Heights University and Michigan State University, each for one year, until taking a job with Chris Craft Boat Works in Algonac. She later worked in the office of the family car dealership while Spence was serving overseas in the army during WWII. Cleo was married on Jan. 10, 1943, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, to Spencer Lewis Buckley while he was on weekend leave from the Army. They arrived at the church in a two-seat horse drawn cutter, and after the ceremony a wedding breakfast was served at the bride's home. The bride and groom immediately left for Fort Bragg, North Carolina where they made their first home together. As an army wife, Cleo lived with Spence in six different states during the war. Cleo was a life long parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Bad Axe. She worked along side her husband at the family business Buckley's Shoes for nearly 50 years, and later with her son Robert. She and Spence enjoyed family and friends for many years at the Lost Lake Woods Club, and were avid members of their monthly Supper Club for 40 years. Family and faith were at the center of Cleo's life. She is well known for her family dinners for all occasions, birthday celebrations and invitational breakfasts; and, always with a warm welcome to all. Surviving are her son, Robert of Port Austin; daughters Sue Smith and her husband Michael of Brighton, Kathryn Christ and her husband, David of Kalamazoo; and son-in-law, Eric Messerly of Hickory Corners. Cleo is survived by six grand children, Brooke (Brennon) Smith, Patrick Smith, Christopher (Rina) Buckley, Andrew Christ, Jonathan Christ, Sarah Christ; two great grand children, Lachlan Smith and Rowan Smith. Cleo is also survived by her sister-in-law, Maxine Flannery of Bad Axe, and former daughter-in-law, Barbara, of Carolina Beach, North Carolina. Cleopha was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Spencer; daughter, Mary Buckley Messerly; brothers Eugene Flannery, Marcus Flannery, Peter Flannery; and sisters-in-law, Theresa Flannery, Gloria Flannery and Dorothy Sankovic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Jan. 25, 2020 at St. Hubert's Catholic Church in Bad Axe with Fr. Thomas J. Fleming officiating at 11 a.m.. A gathering will be held on Jan. 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at MacAlpine Funeral Home, 302 N. Hanselman St., Bad Axe, Michigan and from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to St. Hubert's Catholic Church, Bad Axe, or Southern Care Hospice, Kalamazoo. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the care, respect, empathy, compassion, and dignity Cleo received while residing at both Meadow Lane in Bad Axe and Bickford Assisted Living in Portage. We would also like to express our thanks and gratitude to all those who have remembered Cleo after leaving Bad Axe. The many prayers, cards, flowers, pictures, memorials and other expressions of love have brought much comfort and joy the past few years. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020