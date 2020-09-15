Connie Diana Dubs
Connie Diana Dubs, 76, of Elkton passed away Sept. 12, 2020 at home under hospice care after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Connie was born March 14, 1944 to the late Erwin and Wilma (Murdock) Williams. She graduated from Bad Axe High School and then married Walter Dubs on Oct. 26, 1963, making her home in Elkton.
She became a member of the Community of Christ Church and enjoyed being an active member of the priesthood. She loved camping and sitting around the campfire with family and friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life, and kept her fighting to the very end. She was dearly loved by her family, and her quick wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Connie was survived by her husband, Walter Dubs of Elkton; son Michael (Cindie) Dubs; and two daughters, Kim (Ben) Werth and Jennifer Dubs; five grandchildren, Kayla Dubs, Nick Dubs, Rebecca Dubs, Jessica (Chris) Kimble and Amanda (Alex) Ross; three great-grandchildren, Clark Kimble, Tucker Werth and Jovie Ross; three sisters, Joanne (Terry) Renn, Janette (Lance) Rumsey and Sally Pearl; two brothers, Dan Williams and Randy Williams; three sisters-in-law, Delores (Ellis) Gardner, Erma (Russ) Hazard and Judy Eisinger; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Wilma Williams; son Mark Dubs; brother David Williams; in-laws Vince Pearl, Wilbur "Jug" Eisinger, and Robert and Eleanor Dubs.
A huge thank you to the staff of Compassus Hospice, especially her caregiver, Kelly, for the amazing care given to Connie.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Friends may call for visitation on Wednesday at the funeral home from noon until the service time at 6 p.m.
Memorials may be offered to the family.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the Dubs family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
.