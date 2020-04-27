|
|
Constance (Connie) Hagle
Constance (Connie) D. Hagle, 77, of Bad Axe, passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, April 25, 2020 with family by her side.
Connie was born Jan. 24, 1943 to the late William and Ella (McLeod) Bambach. She was a 1961 graduate of Kinde High School and has lived in the Thumb Area all of her life.
Over the years Connie had been a stay home mom, factory worker, waitress, girl scout leader, den mother, school trip chaperone, and whatever else her family needed her to be. While Connie had many interests including books, crafts, and puzzles, her true passions revolved around first her family and then cooking. She enjoyed collecting and reading cookbooks, preparing meals, and best of all, teaching her family how to cook. She loved sharing recipes with everyone. Additionally, she was very concerned for folks that may not have a place to enjoy family, friend, and a decent meal for the holidays. It was not uncommon for her kids to be a holiday dinner table with people they had never met before. That was the "normal" holiday at Connie's table.
Everyone who knew Connie knows that she was very strong woman in many ways. She was very outspoken and strongly opinionated, however, fiercely loving and loyal to her family and friends. To her very last moment, she had no challenges "sharing" her opinion on what her wishes may be.
During her lifetime, Connie was a member of both the Pinnebog Methodist Church and the Kinde Presbyterian Church.
Connie is survived by her children, Brian (Cindy) Hagle of Sand Point, Laura (Don) Leiterman of Vassar, Rose Cooper and special friend Randy of Port Austin, Patrick and fiancée Clare of Gillette, Wy.; her grandchildren Andrew (Brooke) Hagle, Rachael Hagle, Donnovan (Athena) Leiterman, Pam Chizecky, Jamie Leiterman, Nicholas(Melissa) Checkley, Chelsea(Chuck) Cobishley, Jordan Hagle, Shelbey Hagle, Lyndsey Hagle; great grandchildren Ciera, Madison, Jagger, Bowie, Hendrix, Kemper, Ayden, Jackson, Ellasyn, Fisher, Hazel, and Roman. She is also survived by her brother, Bill Bambach of Pinnebog and sister, Yvonne (Gary) Tusciuk of Midland; several nieces and nephews, as well as all of her "adopted" family members who called her grandma or mom. Whether a direct descendant or a member of her of her extended family, she loved them all the same. Of course not to leave her always faithful feline companion, Skeeter.
Connie was preceded in death by infant brother, Alex and sister-in-law Nancy Bambach.
Per Connie's wishes, a cremation has taken place. Interment will be in Souletown Cemetery in Chandler Township. A celebration of Connie's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements were made by the MacAlpine Funeral Home of Bad Axe.
Memorials may be made in her honor to the Huron County Nature Center, Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, or just spend some time with a child to teach them how to cook.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 27, 2020