Corinne E. Golemba
Corinne E. Golemba, 87, of Caseville passed away at home under hospice care surrounded by family on Friday, June 26, 2020.
She was born Friday, Oct. 7, 1932 in Detroit to the late Edwin and Viola Herz. After attending Denby High School she married Conrad Golemba on July 5, 1952, and spent 64 loving years together until he preceded her in death on March 24, 2016. Corinne had a gift with numbers and spent a great deal of her life as a bookkeeper working her magic both professionally and personally. She had incredible talent, sewing among the best. She created beautiful pieces and heirlooms for her family to pass down. She and Conrad had a passion for antiquing and also attended and participated in many craft shows. She was a proud member of the American Legion and the Caseville Eagles where she loved to volunteer. Corinne and Conrad loved adventure and travel and spent a lot of time in Florida after retiring. She loved Caseville and the home she and Conrad built there. Each room in her house felt like a fairytale and in those rooms tales of love, courage, adventure and bravery were told. Corinne was strength. You felt that in the way she lived, the way she healed, and the way she loved.
Corinne is survived by her loving children, Cynthia (Edward) Carson, David (Karen) Golemba, Jeffrey (Leslie Farmer) Golemba and Jennifer (John) VanAssche; her seven adoring grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
and to Grace Hospice of Marysville. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send condolences, visit: www.kammeraad-merchant.com
