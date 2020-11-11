Curtis L. Apley
Curtis L. Apley passed away on Sunday Nov. 8, 2020 at home under hospice care.
Curtis Lee Apley was born Jan. 6,1953 in Bad Axe to Archie and Marion (Wressell) Apley. He married Debbie Diebel on Aug. 16, 1985.
Curtis worked at Huron Behavioral Health for 28 years. He worked with special needs clients of all ages. All his clients were like family to him. He loved his job until the day he retired. Curt served on the Bad Axe city council for 13 years as a councilman and mayor pro-tem. The joy of Curt's life were his grandchildren. After retirement Curt and Debbie enjoyed lots of road trips. Curt especially loved traveling to the Upper Peninsula. Curtis was the perfect example of a truly good guy.
He is survived by his wife Debbie. His children Gina (John) Retford, Owendale, Ken (Heather) Hacker, Rochester, Michael Apley, Harbor Beach, Alicia (George) Apley, Elkton; his grandchildren Adam Retford, Luke Retford, Alexis Gonzales, Aaliyah Gonzales, Abbigail Hacker, Isaac Hacker; siblings Virginia Kipper, Waterford, Charles (Charlotte) Apley, Ava Hacker, Max, Mark, Richard and Carl Apley, Linda (Heath) Lautenschlager and Hope Apley, Bad Axe; his step sister Linda Faupel; his mother-in-law Jackie Diebel; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Archie Apley; his mother Marion Snay; stepmom Alice Apley; atepdad Lyle Snay; brothers Ward and Frank and infant sister Joyce; stepbrother Dave Snay; stepsister Ruth Wiederhold; and father-in-law David "Bud" Diebel.
The family would like to thank the staff at Courtney Manor for the care he received the last 8-1/2 months. A very special thank you to Brandee Blackstock for always going out of her way to help Curt. She was his transport specialist to/from dialysis, doctor's appointments and numerous hospital stays and took such great care of Curt many times when our family wasn't allowed in places. Also a special thank you to Randy Diebel, he was Curts brother-in-law and "partner in crime." When Curt came home Randy who is a CNA came in and never left Curt's side assisting with bathes, medicine, bed changes, humor, and prayers and stayed by Curt's side until he passed.
With Covid restrictions in place, Curtis has been cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date..
.