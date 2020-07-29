Dale Allen Schweitzer
Dale Allen Schweitzer, 62, of Pigeon, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon.
Dale was born May 25, 1958 in Pigeon to the late Herbert and Elizabeth (Toht) Schweitzer. He graduated from Laker High School in 1976. He married June Rujan on Oct. 24, 1992 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Linkville. He retired from Michigan Sugar in Sebewaing as a boiler operator.
Dale enjoyed playing pool, hunting and fishing, and participating in Frontier re-enactments and black-powder muzzleloader shooting.
Dale is survived by his wife June; daughters Sara (Brandon) Gould of Fairbanks, Alaska, Kayla and Katie, both of Pigeon; siblings Phyllis (Kinsey) Hazard, Barry Schweitzer, Barb (John) Borka, and Nancy Eberlein; and he was Dad #2 to Kyle and Shawn Gayari.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at St. John Lutheran Church in Kilmanagh with Rev. Thomas Garrison officiating. Burial will be in Grandlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon.
Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
.