1/1
Dale Allen Schweitzer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Allen Schweitzer
Dale Allen Schweitzer, 62, of Pigeon, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon.
Dale was born May 25, 1958 in Pigeon to the late Herbert and Elizabeth (Toht) Schweitzer. He graduated from Laker High School in 1976. He married June Rujan on Oct. 24, 1992 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Linkville. He retired from Michigan Sugar in Sebewaing as a boiler operator.
Dale enjoyed playing pool, hunting and fishing, and participating in Frontier re-enactments and black-powder muzzleloader shooting.
Dale is survived by his wife June; daughters Sara (Brandon) Gould of Fairbanks, Alaska, Kayla and Katie, both of Pigeon; siblings Phyllis (Kinsey) Hazard, Barry Schweitzer, Barb (John) Borka, and Nancy Eberlein; and he was Dad #2 to Kyle and Shawn Gayari.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at St. John Lutheran Church in Kilmanagh with Rev. Thomas Garrison officiating. Burial will be in Grandlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon.
Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Champagne Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved