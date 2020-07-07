1/1
Dale J. McIntosh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale J. McIntosh
Dale J. McIntosh, 73, of Cass City, died following a lengthy illness Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was born July 10, 1946 in Pontiac to James Arthur and Normaleen Jean (Brown) McIntosh. He married Lynda Lou Lebioda Sept. 7, 1968 in Cass City.
Dale graduated from Cass City High School with the class of 1964. During his high school years, he played in many sports including, football, basketball and track. Dale married his school sweetheart, Lynda. Justice of the Peace Brewster Shaw, Sr. officiated their wedding. Dale received an Associate's Degree from Ferris State University and his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Central Michigan University. He taught school for 19 years in Cass City and loved the time he spent coaching football, basketball and track.
Dale left teaching and took a job at Thumb Bank where he worked for almost 30 years. He served as president of the United Way for a few years, two terms as a village trustee for Cass City and was a member of the Cass City Gavel Club for over 40 years. Dale and Lynda shared time boating and riding their Harley Davidsons with their children and enjoyed many fun outings with their grandchildren. He was a lover of golf and was a long-time member of Verona Hills in Bad Axe and Rolling Hills in Cass City.
Dale is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lynda and their children, Bryce (Sheila) McIntosh of Vassar; Shannon Kus of Cass City; grandchildren, Summer McIntosh, Matt Roth, Paige Roth; step-grandson, Nicholas Johnson; nephew, Mike Ware of Cass City; niece, Debbie Abell of Cass City; sister-in-law, Shirley McIntosh of Cass City. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert McIntosh.
Graveside service held 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Elkland Township Cemetery with Sam Leppert, Funeral Service Celebrant officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cass City Gavel Club, Cass City V.F.W. Post #3644, Northwood Meadows or Compassus Hospice of Cass City. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and photos with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City, Michigan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kranz Funeral Home
6850 Main Street
Cass City, MI 48726
(989) 872-2195
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved