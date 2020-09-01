Dale William Muether

Dale William Muether, 47, of Otter Lake, formerly of Caseville, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Dale was born to Kathie (Muether) Blakley and Lawrence Muether on Aug. 18, 1973. He was a loving husband to Stacey Muether and a loving father to Jacob (10) and Alexander (8).

He is survived by his wife Stacey and two sons, Jacob and Alexander; his mother Kathie (Muether) Blakley; his father Lawrence Muether; his brothers Jeffery (Deidre) Muether and Alan Muether; his nieces Sarah, Allison, Alexis, and Abigail; and his nephew Michael. He was preceded in death by his grandparents William and Helen Hurren, and William and Yvonne Muether.

Dale graduated in 1992 from Laker High School and studied some courses at Ferris State Universtiy. He worked in the construction field, where he spent a lot of his time out of state before joining the Local 1098 Laborers Union of Saginaw and making his home in Otter Lake. Dale loved spending time with his family and friends, working with his wife on their home projects, playing fantasy football, watching NASCAR, playing poker, and enjoying the lake.

In 2018, he was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) which slowly took him away from us. He will always be remembered as a fighter and he fought to the very end. He was a great friend and mentor to many, and memories of him will forever be cherished. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating.

Memorials may be made to the family.



