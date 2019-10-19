|
Dana Charles Schultz, 71, of Caseville and Warren, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his favorite place, his cottage in Caseville. Dana was born Nov. 12, 1947, to the late Harold and Joan (Shaw) Schultz. He is a retired substance abuse therapist for the State of Michigan. He loved and was knowledgeable in filmography, especially pre-1960. He was a member of the Caseville Eagles and Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his life partner of 42 years Michael Kwitt; sister Karen Schultz; brother Mark Schultz; and niece Kimberly. A funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at St. Clement Catholic Church in Centerline. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet. He will lie in-state one hour before mass at church. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 19, 2019