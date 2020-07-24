Dana "Dan" Eugene Marlowe
Dana "Dan" Eugene Marlowe, 75, of Pigeon, was born March 15, 1945 and passed away peacefully in his home on July 23, 2020. He grew up honoring his mother and father, visiting them often as they aged and taking care of his mother in her final months prior to her succumbing to stomach cancer. He "reaped what he sowed" and was frequently visited by his children and grandchildren.
His skills and interests were numerous. As such he worked in a wide variety of fields ranging from mechanic, automotive lineman, truck driver and factory worker. He didn't mope about after losing his job because the hometown plant closed, but instead found his true calling — law enforcement. Dan went back to school and became a corrections officer for Huron County, transporting lawbreakers, enforcing the law, and protecting his community. Standing an insurmountable 7 feet and 2 inches tall, Dan never used his size to intimidate or bully, only to protect, guide and help others. Equal to his height was his reputation for being gentle, kind, and patient to a fault. For modeling these virtues he deserves the highest respect, and for them he will always be remembered with deep affection and admiration.
Dan is survived by his wife Carole; children Janie Coggins, Nick (Cindy) Johnson, Cris (Sherrie) Johnson, Lee (Sondra) Johnson; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews and nieces; sister Cathy (Tom) Danube. He was preceded in death by his parents Gene and Ann and brothers William and Chuck.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with his son Lee officiating. Burial will be in Grandlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Thursday.
Memorials may be made to the family. Sign the guestbook at ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
