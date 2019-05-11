Daniel Calvin Martin III, 71, of Bad Axe and formerly of Port Austin, passed away on May 9, 2019, at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City, Michigan He was born on Feb. 13, 1948 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to the late Natalie (Tomczyk) and Daniel Calvin Martin II. Daniel graduated high school in Lima, Ohio in 1966. He joined the U.S. Air Force from October 1967 to May 1971, where he served one tour overseas in Vietnam. He then joined the U.S. Army Reserves till 1977. He was a true patriot to the very end. On Aug. 23, 1980, he married Lynn G. Hoffman in Redford Township, Michigan. Daniel was an avid Facebook fan; he loved to paint ceramics, going fishing, and spending time with his family. In his younger years, he raised rabbits, went hunting and bowling, played hockey and was on a Rugby travel team for Team USA and was a 4-H Leader in Port Austin (PAK for Fun 4-H). He was always on the move and was involved with many things – way too much to mention. Daniel is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lynn Martin of Bad Axe; his children: Carrie (Manuel) Gonzalez of Texas, Daniel Calvin Martin IV (Rebecca) of Saginaw, Aurda Harrison of North Carolina and Michael Martin of Bad Axe; his six grandchildren: Mykala (Dan) Dangerfield, Memory Groves, McKenna Groves, David Groves, Riley Martin and Landen Harrison. He is also survived by his sister, Chris (Wayne) Mathews of Massachusetts; his brother-in-law, Robert Hoffman; and his nieces and nephews: Patrick Mathews, Stacy (Scott) Flatt and Jon Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Phil Harrison; and his sister-in-law, Karen Hoffman. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City, Michigan. A celebration of life for Daniel will start at noon at his house in Bad Axe on Saturday, May 11, 2019. BYOB Memorials may be offered to the Activities Fund at the local V.A. Hospital or to the family discretionary fund. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary