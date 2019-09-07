|
Daniel E. Indo 91, of Kinde, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Danny O'Brien on Jan. 2, 1928, and was adopted at the age of 11 years old by his loving parents Tony and Mary Indo, who are deceased. Danny served in the U.S. Navy, and married Virgina Matelski on June 5, 1948, and they were married for 57 years before she passed away in 2005. Danny worked for Case Surveying of Bad Axe for many years. He enjoyed pheasant hunting, bowling and spending time with his family. He was a kind and caring man and had many friends. Daniel is survived by his children, Tony Indo of Port Austin, Deanna Rice of Kinde, and Janice (Larry) Horestski of Port Austin. He loved spending time with his grandchildren; Danielle (Kyle) Romzek, Doug (Danyeil) Rice, Shelly (Kevin) Koth, Heather (Cory) Bender, Amy (Jeff) Babcock, Trevor Indo (Hilary) and Nicole Indo (Dan Schelke); and his great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Garrett Romzek, Gavin, Claire, Lily and Quinn Koth, Maddy and Brody Toner, Parker and Griffin Babcock, Ryder and Hadley Indo, Dayton Indo, and Ava Schelke, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by wife Virginia, his son in law Eugene Rice, and in-laws Edward and Martha Matelski, brother-in-law Albin (Lydia) Matelski, and sister-in-law Genevieve (Edward) Bresky. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. at the MacAlpine Gage Chapel of Kinde. Visitation will be on Monday, Sept. 9 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the MacAlpine Gage Chapel, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday. Burial will take place at St. Edward's Cemetery, Kinde Michigan. Memorials may be made to the Family Discretionary Fund. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019