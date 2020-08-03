Daniel Hiram Keyser
Daniel Hiram Keyser, 60, passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2020. He would want you to know that mental health and depression is an illness, and if you need help, don't hesitate to seek help from your local Mental Health Provider.
Daniel was a member of the Assembly of God Church. He loved being outside hunting and working. He was famous for his scrapping ability. He loved finding that gem and was tickled showing family and friends. He loved to share whatever he found, and if you could use it, he would gladly give it to you. If you needed help, you could always call Dan and he would gladly help you, and work as hard as four men. He would cut wood for friends and family at no cost, just to make sure they were warm for the winter.
He loved being with family and friends as much as possible, and would travel many miles in one day just to see people. He had many close friends who were there supporting him. We would like to thank them for that support.
Dan had many jobs in his life, but preferred the janitorial field. His last job was with Consumers Energy as part of the cleaning crew for their offices. He put his heart into every job that he had.
