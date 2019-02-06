Services Champagne Funeral Chapel of Elkton - Elkton 5495 Pigeon Road Elkton , MI 48731 (989) 375-2310 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pigeon VFW Hall Daniel J. Bruce

Daniel J. "Cheeks" Bruce, 66, of Elkton died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at University Hospital in Ann Arbor after a short illness. Dan was born March 19, 1952 in Bad Axe to the late John and Bernadine (Gelnaw) Bruce. He graduated from Laker High School in 1971. He married Sally A. Reinke June 17, 1995 in Elkton. His heart was in farming, he farmed with W.A. Herford and Son Farms in Elkton. He was a past member of the Oliver Township Fire Department and a member of the Elkton Lions Club. He enjoyed being Santa Claus for over 40 years bringing joy to both young and old alike. He liked camping with his family and friends, joke telling and story telling. He survived by his wife Sally; children Karen (Jeremy) Schweitzer of Bay Port, Ken (Laurie) Bruce of Elkton and Samantha (fiancé Kevin Dubs) Bruce of Pigeon; grandson Zachery; siblings John (Jill) of Bay Port, Jim (Harriet) of Bay Port, Bill (Linda) of Unionville, Lorie (Ray) Krohn of Bad Axe, Kathy (Randy) Kerr of Bad Axe, Mike (Patty) of Kinde, Dave (Edwina) of Capac, and Brad (Pat) of Waterford; step-mother Patricia Bruce of Caro; step-siblings Gary (Paulette) Kivel of the UP, Sherry Burns of Cass City, Kevin Kivel of Cass City; sisters-in-law Kathleen Bruce of Benzonia and Barb (Bill) Herford of Elkton; and brother-in-law Paul Smith of Lapeer; many nieces and nephews and his trusted guard dog Ollie. He was preceded in death by brothers Ted and Don; sister Linda Smith; and sister-in-law Jenny Bruce. An open house/celebration of life will be hosted from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Pigeon VFW Hall. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Pigeon Giving Tree or the Elkton Lions Club. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019