Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Roch Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Roch Catholic Church

Daniel William Lombardo


1947 - 2019
Daniel William Lombardo Obituary
Daniel William Lombardo, 72, of Caseville died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Sanilac Medical Care in Sandusky. Dan was born June 26, 1947, in Detroit to the late Leo and Beverley (Miller) Lombardo. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. On June 26, 1969, he married Gail Meerschaert at St. Jude Catholic Church in Detroit. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He retired as a Detroit Police Officer. He loved golfing at Caseville Golf Course. He was a member of the Caseville Eagles Club and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish. He enjoyed boating in Wild Fowl Bay and spending time with family. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Gail; children Terri Marie (Scott) Hayosh of Waterford and Leo (Jennifer Carson) Lombardo of Caseville; grandchildren Nicole, Christy, Andrew, Elle, Isabella, and Grayson; siblings Tony Lombardo of Florida, Jody (Jim) Militello of Farmington Hills, and Patty (Jeff) LaCroix of St. Clair Shores. A funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Roch Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Pare presiding. Burial will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel. He will lie in-state an hour before mass in church on Thursday. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019
