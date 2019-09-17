|
Darlene Terrasi, 77, of Bad Axe, passed away on Sept. 16, 2019, surrounded by her family at Huron Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe. Darlene was born Jan. 3, 1942, in Mt. Clemens, daughter of the late Curtis and Muriel (Jackson) Mardlin. She was the step-daughter of the late Neil Jenkins and the late Jim Gendle. She married her love Carl Terrasi on Oct. 13, 1962. He preceded her in death on June 4, 1990. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, crossword puzzles and reading. She was a Girl Scout Leader for many years as well as assisting her husband, who was a Boy Scout Master, with activities and outings. She loved holidays and seasonal decorating as well as her holiday baking. After she raised her children, she took on the role of a foster mother, which brought her much pride and joy. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Darlene is survived by her children: Anthony (Angela) Terrasi of Eastpointe, MI, Therese (Charles) Depcinski of Bad Axe, MI, Denise (Dave) Telly of Almont, MI, Adopted daughters, Melissa (Rich) Phillips of Bad Axe and Julie Herrington of Port Austin; brother, Larry Mardlin of Clinton Township, MI; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter along with another great-granddaughter arriving in October; six step-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Darlene was preceded in death by many loving sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the service time at 7 p.m. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019