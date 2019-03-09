Darold Burton

Darold (Tim) Burton, 76, of Harbor Beach, passed away Feb. 28, 2019, at Lake Huron Medical Center in Port Huron. He was born Aug. 5, 1942, in Loomis, Michigan, to the late Oren Peter and Ida Mae (Hoskey) Burton. He and Bette Parish were united in marriage Sept. 14, 1964, in Brimley, Michigan. Tim retired from Active Industries. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a past member of the Michigan Steel Headers Association. Tim was a promoter of the Harbor Beach Kids Fishing Day. Tim is survived by his wife, Bette; his daughter, Rita Catenacci of Bad Axe; son Daniel (Melody) of Port Hope; grandchildren Dylan and Claire; brothers Oren (Barbara) Burton of Washington, Gerald (Veronica) of Brimley; sister, Karen (Larry) Obey of Curtis, Michigan; brother-in-law Ronald (Jean) Parish of Harbor Beach and sister-in-law Jeannie Zeigler of Bad Axe. He was preceded in death by his brother Roger; sisters Caroline Burton, Donna Jean Clark and Laurie Bergman; step-granddaughter Carley; brothers-in-law Al Jones, Carl Bergman, Bill Siver, Jason Clark, James Parish and Robert Parish; and sister-in-law Ilene Parish. A celebration of Tim's life will take place at Bay Mills, Michigan near Brimley in the summer. Burial will be at Mission Hill Cemetery. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019