Dr. David A. Stout, DDiv
Dr. David Alvin Stout passed away peacefully at home in Sacramento, CA on May 29, 2020 surrounded by family, including his canine companion Emmitt. He is survived by wife of 60 years Ruthanne, daughter Deborah and son-in-law William Haskins, daughter-in-law Donna Stout; and grandchildren Stephanie Stout-Oswald and husband William Oswald, Brandon Stout and wife Stephanie Nowaczck-Stout, and Sarah Stout and great-grandson Alystyre. He is also survived by his sister Joanne Goldsworthy and twin brother Daniel Stout. He was preceded in death by son Stephen Stout.
David was born in Detroit, Michigan to Alvin and Louise Stout on April 22, 1939. In third grade, he met a little red-haired girl named Ruthanne who would eventually become his wife and soulmate. After he graduated from the University of Chicago Theological Seminary in 1968, the family settled in Michigan where David pastored at several United Methodist churches throughout the state and Ruthanne entered a life-long career of nursing. A diagnosis of late-stage non-Hodgkins lymphoma led David to an early retirement, allowing he and Ruthanne to enjoy several years living on a quiet lake nestled in the trees at the end of a dirt road. Watching the stars and sharing space with deer, bears, coyotes, beaver, and a boisterous population of bird species brought joy and peace to their lives.
The mysterious death of son Stephen in 2008 was deeply painful and life changing for David and Ruthanne. In his grief, David turned to the comfort of reading to understand the origins of Stephen's lifelong struggle with addiction, penning endless journals in hopes of one day sharing his knowledge and experience with others. In the words of a friend and fellow pastor, "David was an avid reader, even in retirement finding great pleasure in reading. He was very soft spoken, seldom raising his voice. If he disagreed with someone, he did not judge but quietly explained his point of view without disrespect. He was gentle as well and strong, gifted with a sense of humor."
David was truly a man of God, available to his parishioners whenever needed, caring for the unhoused, and embracing diversity, equality, and inclusion as modeled in the life and teachings of Jesus. He was honored to serve his community, and he did so with grace and humility. He is remembered through the many lives he touched, the joys of marriages and baptisms, and the deep pain of sadness, grief, and loss.
David's family is grateful for the skilled and compassionate staff of Advanced Hospice in Sacramento, particularly for the loving care received from Kristine and Octavia during this pandemic. In lieu of services, the family is honoring David's memory by asking loved ones to make donations in his name to Doctors Without Borders, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, the Center for Biological Diversity, or the Sacramento SPCA.
Dr. David Alvin Stout passed away peacefully at home in Sacramento, CA on May 29, 2020 surrounded by family, including his canine companion Emmitt. He is survived by wife of 60 years Ruthanne, daughter Deborah and son-in-law William Haskins, daughter-in-law Donna Stout; and grandchildren Stephanie Stout-Oswald and husband William Oswald, Brandon Stout and wife Stephanie Nowaczck-Stout, and Sarah Stout and great-grandson Alystyre. He is also survived by his sister Joanne Goldsworthy and twin brother Daniel Stout. He was preceded in death by son Stephen Stout.
David was born in Detroit, Michigan to Alvin and Louise Stout on April 22, 1939. In third grade, he met a little red-haired girl named Ruthanne who would eventually become his wife and soulmate. After he graduated from the University of Chicago Theological Seminary in 1968, the family settled in Michigan where David pastored at several United Methodist churches throughout the state and Ruthanne entered a life-long career of nursing. A diagnosis of late-stage non-Hodgkins lymphoma led David to an early retirement, allowing he and Ruthanne to enjoy several years living on a quiet lake nestled in the trees at the end of a dirt road. Watching the stars and sharing space with deer, bears, coyotes, beaver, and a boisterous population of bird species brought joy and peace to their lives.
The mysterious death of son Stephen in 2008 was deeply painful and life changing for David and Ruthanne. In his grief, David turned to the comfort of reading to understand the origins of Stephen's lifelong struggle with addiction, penning endless journals in hopes of one day sharing his knowledge and experience with others. In the words of a friend and fellow pastor, "David was an avid reader, even in retirement finding great pleasure in reading. He was very soft spoken, seldom raising his voice. If he disagreed with someone, he did not judge but quietly explained his point of view without disrespect. He was gentle as well and strong, gifted with a sense of humor."
David was truly a man of God, available to his parishioners whenever needed, caring for the unhoused, and embracing diversity, equality, and inclusion as modeled in the life and teachings of Jesus. He was honored to serve his community, and he did so with grace and humility. He is remembered through the many lives he touched, the joys of marriages and baptisms, and the deep pain of sadness, grief, and loss.
David's family is grateful for the skilled and compassionate staff of Advanced Hospice in Sacramento, particularly for the loving care received from Kristine and Octavia during this pandemic. In lieu of services, the family is honoring David's memory by asking loved ones to make donations in his name to Doctors Without Borders, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, the Center for Biological Diversity, or the Sacramento SPCA.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune & Midland Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.