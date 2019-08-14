Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map

David F. Wandrie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David F. Wandrie Obituary
David F. Wandrie, 72, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Karen (nee Klenk); dearest father of Jessica (Edward) Troost and Jacquie Wandrie; loving grandfather of Josh (Nicole), Catherine, Jacob, Emma and Connor; proud great-grandfather of Theodore David; dear brother of James, William, the late Peter, Patrick, Paul and Diane; best friend "brother by choice" Bill Beaudoin. Mr. Wandrie was a former Detroit Police Chaplain, member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club, U.S. Marine (Vietnam), Veteran Service Director and USMC HMM165. Visitation Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m. and Thursday 2 to 8 p.m. Blue Knights Faternal Service Thursday, 7 p.m. Funeral Friday 11 a.m. at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Memorials to appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "Online Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now