David F. Wandrie, 72, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Karen (nee Klenk); dearest father of Jessica (Edward) Troost and Jacquie Wandrie; loving grandfather of Josh (Nicole), Catherine, Jacob, Emma and Connor; proud great-grandfather of Theodore David; dear brother of James, William, the late Peter, Patrick, Paul and Diane; best friend "brother by choice" Bill Beaudoin. Mr. Wandrie was a former Detroit Police Chaplain, member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club, U.S. Marine (Vietnam), Veteran Service Director and USMC HMM165. Visitation Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m. and Thursday 2 to 8 p.m. Blue Knights Faternal Service Thursday, 7 p.m. Funeral Friday 11 a.m. at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Memorials to appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "Online Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019