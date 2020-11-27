1/1
David L. Metzger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David L. Metzger
David L. Metzger, 65, of Owendale died Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020 at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City.
Dave was born May 25, 1955 to Donnie and Lorraine (Schuette) Metzger. In 1973 he graduated from Laker High School. He worked in agriculture as a custom crop sprayer until he retired due to health problems, though he continued to support FFA. He enjoyed participating in tractor pulls, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his daughter Jessica Howell of Bay City and son Hank (Jessica) Metzger of Battle Creek; mother Lorraine of Caro; grandchildren Avery Bock and Zoey Metzger; and sisters Dawn (Brian) Rosenthal, Susan (Jim) Licht, and Peggy (John) Gall. He was preceded in death by his father Donnie.
Private grave side services will be at Grant Township Cemetery. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Champagne Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved