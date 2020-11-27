David L. Metzger

David L. Metzger, 65, of Owendale died Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020 at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City.

Dave was born May 25, 1955 to Donnie and Lorraine (Schuette) Metzger. In 1973 he graduated from Laker High School. He worked in agriculture as a custom crop sprayer until he retired due to health problems, though he continued to support FFA. He enjoyed participating in tractor pulls, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his daughter Jessica Howell of Bay City and son Hank (Jessica) Metzger of Battle Creek; mother Lorraine of Caro; grandchildren Avery Bock and Zoey Metzger; and sisters Dawn (Brian) Rosenthal, Susan (Jim) Licht, and Peggy (John) Gall. He was preceded in death by his father Donnie.

Private grave side services will be at Grant Township Cemetery. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.



