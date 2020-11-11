David M. Krebs

David M. Krebs, 67, of Port Austin passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at his home under hospice care.

David was born Aug. 6, 1953 in Grosse Pointe to the late Marvin and Katherine "Sally" Krebs. He graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School in 1971. He married Wendy Guinness on June 9, 1979 in Detroit; she preceded him in death Aug. 19, 2018.

He and his wife owned Krebs Lane Cottages in Port Austin. He was a master electrician, retiring from AT&T after 34 years. Dave enjoyed spending time at his home on Lake Huron and traveling.

He is survived by his children Lisa (Barry) Pochmara of Grosse Pointe Woods, Matthew (Alicia) of St. Clair Shores and John of Ferndale; grandchildren Andrew, Hudson, Maxwell and Delilah; and siblings Mark (Kathy) of Caseville, Kevin (Marissa) of Caseville and Susan (Daniel) Niznak of DeWitt.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the cremation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store