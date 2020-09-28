1/1
David Paul Geiger
David Paul Geiger, 78, of Pigeon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City.
Dave was born Jan. 6, 1942 in Detroit and raised by his grandparents Ervin and Leila Geiger. He graduated from Laker High School in 1961. He married Alyce Sue Murow on July 17, 1965 at Bay Port United Methodist Church; she preceded him in death on April 7, 2019.
He was Pigeon Village President for nine years. He and his wife owned two businesses in Pigeon: The Shoe Cobbler for nine years and Alyce's Palace pizzeria for 7 years. He loved spending time with family and watching his grandchildren in all their activities. Dave was a devoted dad and grandpa, he will be truly missed.
Dave is survived by his children Christine (Terry) Gettel of Pigeon, Tricia (James) Steinman of Elkton and David (Jennifer) Geiger of Sebewaing; he loved and adored his six grandchildren Amanda, Shelby, Myles, Sarah, Skylar and Sadie; and sister Nancy (Kenneth) Yuchuck. He was preceded in death by his brothers Lloyd and Daniel and sister Donna.
Grave side services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at Grand Lawn Cemetery in Pigeon. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the services.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sep. 28, 2020.
